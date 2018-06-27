Real Madrid line up opening offer to beat Barcelona to transfer of World Cup sensation

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a first bid as they try to beat rivals Barcelona to the transfer of PSV striker Hirving Lozano.

The Mexico international has shone at this summer’s World Cup and looks a top talent that Europe’s biggest clubs could do with snapping up this summer.

According to Don Balon, Real are keen to win the race for his signature, which makes sense given their needs in attack ahead of next season.

The likes of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema were far from at their best for most of last term and the young and exciting Lozano could prove an upgrade in that front three.

The 22-year-old can play out wide on either flank or as a striker, and has registered one goal and one assist in his first two World Cup matches with Mexico this summer.

Lozano would also be useful at Barcelona given the struggles of Ousmane Dembele up front, but Don Balon suggest Madrid could step up their efforts to ensure they win this particular transfer battle.

After being beaten to the title by Barca in 2017/18, it’s vital for Los Blancos to strengthen their squad and show they can add to their superb recent Champions League record by also showing enough consistency to topple their Catalan rivals domestically.