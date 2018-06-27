South Korea vs Germany starting lineup confirmed: Key Arsenal star recalled, but Bayern star axed as Loew makes five changes

Germany face South Korea shortly as they bid to qualify for the last 16 and Joachim Loew has once again made a number of changes to his starting XI.

Loew is without Jerome Boateng after his red card against Sweden, but Mats Hummels returns to the starting XI after a neck injury, as per the BBC.

Midfielder Sebastian Rudy is also ruled out after having a minor operation on his nose after he fractured it against Sweden, as per the report.

However, the big news is that Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has been recalled again after being dropped for the dramatic win against the Swedes.

Loew hasn’t been afraid to make big decisions and Julian Draxler and Thomas Muller have both been left out of the starting XI against South Korea.

Germany can qualify if they achieve a better result than Sweden’s against Mexico, and South Korea can only go through if they win and Sweden lose – and better both Germany and Sweden’s goal difference, so Tottenham star Son Heung-min will be looking to inspire his side.

Ki Sung-yeung is out because of a calf strain, according to the BBC.

South Korea vs Germany starting lineup

South Korea XI

Germany XI