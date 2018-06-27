One Germany fan started making plans for his country’s World Cup exit early today as he was spotted Googling ‘flights to Berlin’ before the game had even ended.

It turned out to be a nightmare afternoon for the 2014 winners, who have followed a recent trend of previous winners being dumped out at the group stage after a 2-0 defeat to South Korea while Sweden beat Mexico.

Few would have seen this coming for such a talented squad of players, but this fan clearly didn’t fancy Germany’s chances of making a recovery as he made early preparations for his trip home from Russia…