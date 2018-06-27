Video: Naby Keita best goals and highlights will convince Liverpool he’s the next Steven Gerrard

Naby Keita has been unveiled by Liverpool today and there’s a superb video doing the rounds of his best goals and highlights from his time with RB Leipzig.

The Guinea international has taken Steven Gerrard’s old number 8 shirt upon arriving at Anfield and it’s clear he’s a similar style of player from these clips below.

In fact, Keita arguably looks like even more of an all-rounder, bringing silky skills and fancy footwork to the party as well.

Most Gerrard-like, however, is his brilliant ability moving box to box and his shooting from long range.

Reds fans are going to enjoy watching this guy next season!