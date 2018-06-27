England face Belgium tomorrow in the World Cup 2018 clash that will decide who finishes top of the Group G.

The Three Lions were in brilliant form as they dismantled Panama 6-1, however, they will face a significantly harder test against Roberto Martinez’s side.

READ MORE: ‘That goal was better than any of Ronaldo’s goals’ – Fans react to Lionel Messi’s sublime touch for his goal

Gareth Southgate’s men achieved their largest victory in tournament football with Harry Kane grabbing hat-trick and currently leads the race for the Golden Boot.

Belgium also put in a wonderful performance against Tunisia by winning 5-2, with Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard starring once again.

However, it remains to be seen what kind of team both managers line up with as both teams have already qualified.

As per The Telegraph, there are a number of players a yellow card away from being suspended for the first knockout game.

Therefore, Kevin De Bruyne, Thomas Meunier and Jan Vertonghen could be rested for the Red Devils and as for England, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Kyle Walker could also be left out of the starting XI for similar reasons.

When is England vs Belgium and what time is kick-off?

The game will be on Thursday, June 28, 2018 at 7pm (BST) at Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad.

England vs Belgium Live Stream and TV Channel World Cup 2018

England vs Belgium will be shown live on ITV and ITV HD from 6:15pm on Thursday, June 28.

Kick-off from the Kaliningrad Stadium is at 7pm.

Highlights will also be shown at 10:30pm later that night on BBC Two.

England vs Belgium odds

England – 9/5

Draw – 21/10

Belgium – 19/10

England World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gary Cahill, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Danny Rose, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ashley Young

Midfielders: Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Jordan Henderson, Fabian Delph, Jesse Lingard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Forwards: Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Danny Welbeck, Jamie Vardy

Belgium World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels, Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet.

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Vincent Kompany, Thomas Meunier, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen.

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco, Kevin de Bruyne, Mousa Dembele, Leander Dendoncker, Marouane Fellaini, Eden Hazard, Thorgan Hazard, Adnan Januzaj, Dries Mertens, Youri Tielemans, Axel Witsel.

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi, Nacer Chadli, Romelu Lukaku.