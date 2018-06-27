Serbia and Brazil kick off tonight in Group E as both teams vye for a place in the knockout stages at the World Cup.

Brazil are currently top of their group and a point will be enough to send them through – however a young Serbia team will be hungry for a win to ensure they progress to the last 16.

READ MORE: World Cup 2018: South Korea vs Germany Live Stream and TV Channel Info, Match Preview, Squads and Kick-Off Time

Philippe Coutinho and Neymar scored two lates goals as the Selecao won their last match 2-0 against Costa Rica.

Serbia suffered a blow and lost their last game to Switzerland 2-0 to leave themselves in a tough position to qualify.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with a host of Europe’s top clubs and has starred for Lazio.

According to The Telegraph, Brazil will be without Douglas Costa (hamstring) who impressed when coming on against Costa Rica.

Danilo (thigh), is also out as per the report and Serbia have no injury concerns.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino also impressed when coming on and could be pushing for a place in the starting XI.

When is Serbia vs Brazil and what time is kick-off?

Serbia face Brazil in their Group E finale on Wednesday, June 27.

The match will kick-off at 7pm.

It will take place at the Otkrytie Arena.

What channel is Serbia vs Brazil on?

Brazil vs Costa Rica will be on ITV 1.

To stream the game live, you can go to the ITV Hub.

Serbia vs Brazil odds

Brazil win – 1/2

Serbia win – 13/2

Draw – 7/2

Serbia squad

Goalkeepers: Vladimir Stojkovic (Partizan Belgrade), Predrag Rajkovic (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Marko Dmitrovic (Eibar).

Defenders: Aleksandar Kolarov (AS Roma), Branislav Ivanovic (Zenit St. Petersburg), Dusko Tosic (Guangzhou R&F), Antonio Rukavina (Villarreal), Milos Veljkovic (Werder Bremen), Milan Rodic (Red Star Belgrade), Uros Spajic (Krasnodar), Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina).

Midfielders: Nemanja Matic (Manchester United), Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio), Marko Grujic (Liverpool), Adem Ljajic (Torino), Dusan Tadic (Southampton), Filip Kostic (Hamburg SV), Andrija Zivkovic (Benfica), Nemanja Radonjic (Red Star Belgrade).

Strikers: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United), Aleksandar Prijovic (PAOK Salonika), Luka Jovic (Benfica).

Brazil World Cup squad:

Alisson, Ederson, Cassio; Marcelo, Danilo, Filipe Luis, Fagner, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Pedro Geromel; Willian, Fernandinho, Paulinho, Casemiro, Philippe Coutinho, Renato Augusto, Fred; Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino, Douglas Costa, Taison.