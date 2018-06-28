Barcelona are reportedly looking to steal a deal for PSG and Italy midfielder Marco Verratti from under the noses of fierce rivals Real Madrid.

Don Balon are stating that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has already made contact with the player’s representatives about a move this summer, and that the Italian is viewed as a possible replacement for Luka Modric or Toni Kroos should either, or both, of the players leave the club this summer.

The news outlet are stating further that Barcelona are also very keen on the player’s signature, which means that we could be set to see the two Spanish giants battle each other out in the race to sign the world class midfield star.

Since moving to the French capital from Italian side Pescara in the summer of 2012, Verratti has managed to develop into one of the most promising and able midfielders in world football.

The 25-year-old has managed to clock up a 239 appearances during his time with the French giants, bagging eight goals and 43 assists in that time period as well.

Barcelona are yet to replace club legend Xavi since the player left the club in 2015, and going by Verratti’s play style, it seems like he would be the perfect replacement for someone who became an absolute hero with the Blaugrana.