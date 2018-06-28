Chelsea set to gazump CL giants to make World Cup midfield star their first signing of the summer

Chelsea will reportedly make CSKA Moscow and Russia midfielder Aleksandr Golovin their first signing of the summer transfer window.

The Blues look to have moved ahead of Juventus in this particular transfer battle, according to Goal’s Chelsea FC correspondent Nizaar Kinsella on Twitter.

MORE: Chelsea flop desperate to seal summer move away from Blues, club want £70M for star’s departure

Golovin has really caught the eye for host nation Russia at the World Cup so far, pulling the strings from midfield with real class and intelligence.

Still only 22 years of age, Golovin looks to have a very bright future in the game and seems ideal for Chelsea’s needs in the middle of the park right now.

The west London giants made a string of poor midfield signings last summer after bizarrely allowing key player Nemanja Matic to join rivals Manchester United.

In his place have come Tiemoue Bakayoko, Danny Drinkwater and Ross Barkley, none of whom have impressed at Stamford Bridge so far.

Golovin would likely be a major upgrade and could solve that central midfield issue for many years to come at Chelsea.

Kinsella reports that Juventus had been in talks over Golovin for weeks until late interest from Chelsea seems to have swung things in their favour, with CSKA Moscow more impressed by their approach to the deal.

Golovin will be Chelsea's first signing of the summer. #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) June 28, 2018