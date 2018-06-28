Speculation suggests that Barcelona could be busy this summer, with two important signings being touted by reports in Spain.

The Catalan giants enjoyed a successful campaign last season, winning a domestic double as they comfortably landed the La Liga title and Copa del Rey.

However, Ernesto Valverde attracted criticism for his lack of rotation which could have been down to a lack of trust in the reserve options at his disposal, while their disappointing Champions League exit to Roma would undoubtedly have soured the campaign too.

In turn, Barcelona may well opt to strengthen their squad this summer to ensure that they continue to compete for major honours moving forward, and as per Goal.com, they expect €35m target and Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet to make a decision on his future by the end of this week.

The 23-year-old impressed last season as he continues his rise following a move from Nancy, and having shown his quality in La Liga last year, he could be capable of making an immediate impact at the Nou Camp to offer real competition and quality alongside the likes of Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Pique.

While that move would shore things up at the back further for Barcelona, Mundo Deportivo claim that they’re also ready to pounce for an attacking target in the shape of €25m+ rated World Cup star Aleksandr Golovin.

It’s claimed their interest in increasing in the Russian international and CSKA Moscow creative ace, although the report adds that Juventus, Arsenal and Chelsea are also all keen on him as he has played a fundamental role in Russia’s progression at the World Cup so far this summer.

Seemingly boasting the technical quality and creativity to fit in at Barcelona, it remains to be seen if the Catalan giants push forward with a move to beat the competition, although it will arguably be a blow in itself to Arsenal and Chelsea that they now have to potentially fend off Barca.