€80m Barcelona, Man Utd target offers major update on future amid growing interest

After impressing at the World Cup amid ongoing speculation over his future, Barcelona and Man Utd target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been discussing his future.

Serbia were eliminated on Wednesday night following their defeat to Brazil, but the 23-year-old certainly did his part through their three games to make a positive impression.

It follows on from a highly productive domestic campaign with Lazio, as he bagged 14 goals and nine assists in 48 appearances in all competitions to continue to emerge as one of the top talents in Europe.

Boasting physicality, agility, defensive solidity, creativity and an eye for goal, Milinkovic-Savic has plenty of key strengths, and given his age, he will only improve and develop his game with experience and maturity.

As noted by Mundo Deportivo, the Serbian international has reportedly been given an €80m price-tag, with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus and Man Utd all specifically named as interested parties.

However, he has seemingly dealt a blow to those clubs, as he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of staying at Lazio ahead of next season.

“I need a little bit of rest now. I’ll return to Rome and I would be happy if I stay at Lazio, as I’m content there and I have a contract,” Milinkovic-Savic told Italian TV Mediaset, as per Calciomercato.

“I read something different in the papers every day, but I haven’t thought about it yet. First I’ll rest for a bit, then we’ll see.”

In turn, with those comments in mind, it would seem as though he’s ready to stay at the Stadio Olimpico, and there is an argument that it could be a sensible decision at this stage of his career to continue to improve before a big move to ensure that he is entirely ready.

His comments will certainly be music to the ears of Lazio, as they’ll want to keep hold of one of their most prized talents, and if he has a desire to stay, it will make that process much easier.