England face Belgium shortly in the World Cup 2018 clash that will decide who finishes top of the Group G.

Both sides have progressed into the last-16, however, whoever wins the group will face Japan in the next stage, whilst the runner-up will have a tricky tie against Columbia.

In the event of a draw today, then the top two positions will be decided by FIFA fair play rules.

England have two yellows and Belgium have picked up three.

As per BBC Sport, Gareth Southgate has said that the England team will feature eight changes to the side that dismantled Panama 6-1.

There will be no Harry Kane as he chases the World Cup 2018 Golden Boot, and Jamie Vardy and Marcus Rashford will start upfront.

Jordan Pickford, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and John Stones keep their place in the starting XI.

At the back Stones will be partnered by Phil Jones and Gary Cahill with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Danny Rose at right and left wing-back.

According to BBC Sport, Dele Alli returned to training on Wednesday but will not be risked.

England vs Belgium starting lineup

England XI

Belgium XI

Courtois, Dendoncker, Boyata, Vermaelen, Chadli, Fellaini, Dembélé, Tielemans, T Hazard, Januzaj, Batshuayi.

England World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gary Cahill, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Danny Rose, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ashley Young

Midfielders: Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Jordan Henderson, Fabian Delph, Jesse Lingard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Forwards: Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Danny Welbeck, Jamie Vardy

Belgium World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels, Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet.

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Vincent Kompany, Thomas Meunier, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen.

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco, Kevin de Bruyne, Mousa Dembele, Leander Dendoncker, Marouane Fellaini, Eden Hazard, Thorgan Hazard, Adnan Januzaj, Dries Mertens, Youri Tielemans, Axel Witsel.

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi, Nacer Chadli, Romelu Lukaku.