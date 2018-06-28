Jurgen Klopp obsessed with securing transfer for €180m superstar as Liverpool set to make a third bid

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly growing obsessed with a Liverpool transfer target.

Liverpool will launch a third transfer bid for Real Madrid star Marco Asensio with Jurgen Klopp reportedly obsessed with the Spaniard.

The last week has seen Liverpool become shock contenders to seal an extraordinary transfer for Real Madrid wonderkid Marco Asensio.

The Express reported just today that Asensio could now be allowed to join Liverpool and move to Anfield on the condition that Real and Florentino Perez can find a replacement for the Spanish winger.

Further, reports from Spain this evening would suggest that Liverpool are now set to ramp up their interest and pursuit for the star with an audacious third bid.

TeleMadrid have reported that Liverpool have already lodged two bids for Asensio with the first occurring last year. The report states that the Reds will now launch their third bid for the star with the Reds ready to offer an extraordinary €180m for the young Spanish star. Jurgen Klopp has allegedly developed an obsession with landing a deal for Asensio prompting such serious intent from Liverpool.

Should Liverpool complete a deal for Asensio it will make him the second most expensive footballer of all-time behind Neymar who made a record breaking move from Barcelona to PSG last summer.