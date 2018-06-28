It’s never easy for a player to be sent out on loan as it raises question marks over their ability to make a successful return. That’s what reportedly could face Liverpool star Marko Grujic.

After struggling to make a breakthrough under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, the 22-year-old was sent out on loan to Cardiff City in January.

SEE MORE: Crucial update offered on €180m Liverpool target after Real Madrid raid touted

He made 24 appearances in the second half of the campaign, scoring two goals and providing an assist, as he played a key part in the club’s successful promotion push to get back to the Premier League.

With question marks over his ability to get into the Liverpool side still hanging over him given the signings of Fabinho and Naby Keita this summer, Grujic faces a familiar problem as he could face limited playing time with the Reds as he prepares to return.

In turn, BBC Sport report that Cardiff are in talks with Liverpool over re-signing him on loan for another season, with the Reds said to be open to the idea, in a move that could be beneficial to all parties concerned.

The newly-promoted side will be able to rely on him in their bid to beat the drop next season, Grujic will likely get more minutes and the Reds will see their young prospect continue to gain experience and mature by playing in the Premier League this time round.

Time will tell if Klopp sees it that way though as he will have to be wary of Grujic’s potential desire to quit and move on if he doesn’t see a long-term future on Merseyside. Given Liverpool will be pushing to compete on various fronts next season, perhaps the German tactician could do with the extra quality and depth at his disposal.