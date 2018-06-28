Major boost for Chelsea in transfer scrap for €70m-rated star wanted by Real Madrid, Liverpool

Chelsea have reportedly been handed a major transfer boost in their bid to fend off Liverpool and Real Madrid for Roma goalkeeper Alisson.

The Brazilian international is coming off the back of an impressive campaign with Roma, keeping 22 clean sheets in 49 appearances to establish himself as Brazil’s first-choice goalkeeper at the World Cup this summer.

SEE MORE: Chelsea set for £35m swoop, one key condition standing in way of deal claims agent

The 25-year-old produced countless world-class saves while showing his technical quality to build out from the back too, and it seems as though he has been attracting plenty of interest.

However, according to The Express, via the paper edition of Marca, Chelsea are the front-runners for the €70m-rated ace, with Roma ready to sell to the Blues ahead of Real Madrid and Liverpool who are both specifically mentioned in the report as being interested parties.

What that means for Thibaut Courtois and his future at Stamford Bridge remains to be seen, as of course Alisson wouldn’t be moving to west London to sit on the bench as a back-up option.

Of those three clubs mentioned in the report as being keen on Alisson, Liverpool are arguably most in need of a goalkeeper given Loris Karius endured a nightmare in the Champions League final last month as his two blunders cost the Reds dearly against Real Madrid.

Nevertheless, on the basis of this report, it suggests that Chelsea lead the way and could begin the process of bolstering their squad after a disappointing campaign last time out.

The Blues failed to qualify for the Champions League, but did end the year on a high note after winning the FA Cup. Whether it’s enough to convince Alisson to leave Roma, who continue to make progress under Eusebio Di Francesco and will feature in Europe’s premier competition again next season, remains to be seen.

The Italian giants have been busy strengthening their squad to show their intent too, with the likes of Justin Kluivert, Javier Pastore and Davide Santon all being officially confirmed as new arrivals this summer.