Man Utd set to wrap up third summer signing, key depth eyed in crucial position

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho will be hoping to strengthen his squad this summer, and reports claim another signing could be on their way imminently.

As noted by Sky Sports, the Red Devils have already secured the signing of Brazilian midfielder Fred, while BBC Sport add that young full-back Diogo Dalot has also joined the club.

SEE MORE: Champions League giants look to seal extraordinary free transfer for €90m Manchester United superstar

After finishing 19 points adrift of rivals Manchester City in the Premier League title race, coupled with their failure to land any trophies last season, Man Utd ultimately fell well short of their objectives and so bolstering the squad will be absolutely essential this summer.

In a rather low-key move to add more depth and quality behind David de Gea and Sergio Romero, The Telegraph report that Man Utd are set to sign veteran goalkeeper Lee Grant to act as third choice.

There’s no denying that the 35-year-old has plenty of experience, and so if needed to feature next season, Jose Mourinho will surely feel confident about throwing him into the mix.

The likelihood of him enjoying regular minutes is low though, as De Gea rarely missed games last season, making 46 appearances in all competitions, while Romero proved his worth and was an excellent back-up option.

Nevertheless, in case of injuries or suspensions, every top club will want to have a decent third option available to the manager, and Grant could well be that for the Manchester giants next season.

It will certainly take more for Man Utd to bridge the gap though, as particularly with Michael Carrick retiring and Marouane Fellaini yet to sign a contract renewal with his current deal set to expire imminently, perhaps the midfield will need more attention ahead of next season.