Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale reportedly has an offer to seal a transfer to Manchester United this summer that could give him the increased playing time he craves.

The Wales international found himself increasingly on the fringes of Madrid’s first-team last season, firstly due to injury but then due largely to a loss of form.

United, however, could do with a new signing to breathe life into their misfiring attack, and if Jose Mourinho could get Bale back to his best that might work out perfectly for everyone involved.

According to Don Balon, Bale still hopes to push for more playing time at the Bernabeu and hopes he can use United’s offer to his advantage in negotiations with new manager Julen Lopetegui.

However, it remains to be seen if this kind of approach will be successful, and could just ensure the 28-year-old seals his own fate in the Spanish capital.

It’s previously been claimed by the Daily Mirror that Bale would cost around £100million, which shouldn’t be too expensive for a club like United.

It might be a tad risky, however, due to Bale’s recent injury record and general inconsistency for much of his time in La Liga, where he’s struggled to ever really show anything like his best form at Tottenham.

Then again, maybe returning to England is precisely the best way to help make that happen.