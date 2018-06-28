Real Madrid are reportedly willing to include superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in a deal to bring Romelu Lukaku from Old Trafford to the Spanish capital.

Diario Gol are reporting that Los Blancos are keen on signing the Belgian, and that the club are willing to include Ronaldo in a deal for the former Everton forward.

The news outlet are also stating that the Red Devils want £106M (€120M) for the forward, implying that this is what they rate him at, and that the Spanish giants want the player’s asking price to be lowered to €50M if they are to include Ronaldo in a deal for him.

Lukaku has been very impressive for Belgium during the World Cup thus far, with the forward carrying on the fantastic form he had for the Red Devils this season.

The forward bagged a total of 27 goals and nine assists in 51 appearances all competitions for Jose Mourinho’s side, a fantastic return considering it was his first season with the club.

Real Madrid’s main frontman Karim Benzema has been awful goalscoring for the Spanish giants these past two seasons, so bringing in Lukaku would definitely be a massive improvement on the Frenchman.