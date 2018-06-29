AC Milan are reportedly at risk of losing Suso this summer, with his agent said to be testing the waters over a potential move to Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old has established himself as a fundamental figure in the line-up at the San Siro, contributing eight goals and 14 assists in 50 appearances last season.

However, for the second successive campaign, he struggled in the latter stages to have a decisive impact with other creative stars such as Hakan Calhanoglu and Giacomo Bonaventura coming to the fore for Gennaro Gattuso’s side instead.

In turn, it could be argued that Milan don’t necessarily have to desperately fight to keep the Spaniard at the club this summer, but they may come under increased pressure to do so with fresh speculation in mind.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, after UEFA delivered their FFP verdict which will see Milan excluded from Europe next season, pending an appeal, it could see Suso leave. Importantly, it’s added that they could be forced to sell for less than his €38m release clause, while his agent Alessandro Lucci is said to be pushing for Julen Lopetegui to make a move.

The pair know each other well from the Spain set-up as Suso came through the youth levels while he was in charge, but in truth, it’s difficult to see where the former Liverpool ace fits in at the Bernabeu.

Lopetegui will already have Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema to consider, not to mention Marcos Asensio, Lucas Vazquez and Isco.

With those options in mind, making a move for Suso wouldn’t particularly make a great deal of sense, with Asensio very similar in many regards too. In turn, perhaps Milan will get a boost if Madrid opt not to make a move.