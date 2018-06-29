After missing out on Champions League football for a second consecutive campaign, Arsenal have a gap to bridge to their rivals moving forward.

Unai Emery is the man now tasked with ensuring that happens, as he looks to breathe fresh ideas into the club having been appointed as Arsene Wenger’s successor last month.

The Spanish tactician hasn’t wasted much time in bolstering his squad, as BBC Sport note that the Gunners have already wrapped up a deal to sign Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free, while Bernd Leno has also joined the Premier League giants, as noted by Sky Sports.

That addresses two key areas and a glaring weakness given that the Gunners had the worst defensive record of the top seven sides in the Premier League table last season.

However, given the size of the gap to champions Manchester City and the others above them, many fans will believe that more reinforcements will surely be needed at the Emirates and fortunately for them, Gazidis has suggested that there are more on the way.

“This is now a different way of doing things, one with a very, very accomplished team of professionals who we have spent time bedding into the club,” he is quoted as saying by Football.London.

“Unai has been in the thick of that process in terms of what we need in the squad, we’ve signed two new players so far this summer and there will be more to come. This club deserves and needs the best in the world, we need to be the best in the world off the field in order to compete on it.”

It remains to be seen who arrives at Arsenal between now and the end of the transfer window, as at this time of year, countless names are being linked with a move. The club have certainly brought in quality with their two summer signings so far, but to ensure they compete for a top-four finish next season, more is arguably needed.