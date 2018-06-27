‘Karma is real’ – England fans are on top of the world as Germany are dumped out of the World Cup

England fans are absolutely loving the fact that Germany were knocked out of the World Cup today with the help of a VAR decision.

South Korea stunned the reigning champions 2-0 to send them crashing out at the group stage in what will go down as one of this competition’s most memorable matches.

There were initial doubts about the opener from South Korea, however, which had to await a VAR decision before being officially given.

England fans won’t forget that Germany massively enjoyed the rub of the green back in 2010 when Frank Lampard was wrongly denied a goal against Joachim Low’s side.

Back then, there was no technology to help out referees, and they failed to see Lampard’s shot go over the line on the way to a 4-1 win for Germany against England.

Things are very different now, however, with the 2014 winners now going home and England on their way into the knockout stages.

Is football coming home? We don’t know yet, but for now at least fans are loving the fact that Germany are finally getting their comeuppance…

Karma is real . * Lampard laughing* https://t.co/EnMfNFNpiE — Virgiawan Andrey (@virgiiiawan) June 27, 2018

8 years ago today that Lampard goal got disallowed and England went home….Karma’s a bitch #WorldCup2018 #KORGER pic.twitter.com/OFHcVT7pZ5 — Jamie Perry (@JPerry0401) June 27, 2018

Karma hitting Germany from Lampard’s shot in South Africa — Ed (@Edddking) June 27, 2018

VAR has knocked out Germany. Karma for the lampard goal disallowed on this day in 2010. — Andy Brown. (@Andyy_Brown) June 27, 2018

8 years ago today Frank Lampard goal against Germany wasn't given. 8 long years later karma has finally come full circle. #WorldCup #bbcworldcup #GER #KORGER — Sadiqur Rahman (@Sadiqur_R) June 27, 2018

Bye Bye Germany!! Karma for Lampard 2010 ?????????? — Jake Clarke ??????? (@JLClarkey13) June 27, 2018

Karma coming back around for the Germans after that 2010 Lampard goal #WorldCup2018 — Joel (@Joel_Timmins) June 27, 2018