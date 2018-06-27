Manchester United have lodged bid for £70m world class defender who is flattered by the interest

Reports this evening have suggested that Manchester United have had an official bid lodged for a European defender.

Manchester United have lodged a transfer bid for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar with the Inter star flattered by the interest.

A report from the Sun this evening has stated that Manchester United and Jose Mourinho have registered a £57m bid for Inter star Skriniar. The report however states that Inter value their star with a £70m price-tag and are therefore unlikely to allow the Slovakian to leave Serie A.

While Skriniar is reportedly content with remaining at Inter, his comments would certainly suggest that he is extremely flattered by the interest from Premier League giants Man United.

“Manchester United? I heard from them and it made me proud.”

“But I’m even happier that Inter decided to reject it and that they believe so much in me.” [Comments per the Sun.]

Skriniar has been at Inter Milan for just one season since moving form Serie A rivals Sampdoria to arrive at the San Siro last summer.

During his debut season however it would appear that Skriniar has made such an impression that he has established himself as one of the most sought-after defenders in European football given United and Mourinho’s interest.

Only Manchester City conceded less goals than Man United in the Premier League last season but this serious intent from Mourinho suggests that the Red Devils are far from happy with their current defensive options.