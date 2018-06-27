(Video) ‘Messi is the boss’ – fans can’t believe this moment from Argentina’s win over Nigeria

Jorge Sampaoli appeared to ask Argentina superstar Lionel Messi for permission for to bring on striker Sergio Aguero during his side’s dramatic win over Nigeria last night, according to the Metro.

Sampaoli has been under fire throughout the tournament after the Argentines drew with Iceland in their opening game and then suffering a devastating defeat at the hands of Croatia.

The Argentines were on the brink of elimination last night after Victor Moses equalised from the penalty spot to cancel out Lionel Messi’s wonderful opening goal, however, Marcos Rojo scored a late winner to put them through to the last 16.

Aguero was omitted from the starting XI which could have been because a reporter relayed to Aguero that Sampaoli had suggested that the players failed to adapt to his tactics after the defeat to Nigeria prompting Aguero to reply agrily: “Let him say what he wants.”

However, in the game against Nigeria Sampaoli appeared to ask Messi: “Flea, what do I do? I put it to Kun (Aguero)?” as his side were drawing.

Messi then appears to nod and shorty after Aguero was introduced for defender Nicolas Tagliafico.

Manchester United defender Rojo then scored six months after.

However, it was the Sampaoli’s decision to consult Messi which has caused a stir with some fans.

