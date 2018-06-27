Serbia and Brazil kick off shortly in Group E as both teams look to book a place in the knockout stages at the World Cup.

Brazil are currently top of their group and a point will be enough to send them through – however Serbia will be desperate for a win to ensure they progress to the last 16.

Philippe Coutinho and Neymar scored two lates goals as the Selecao won their last match 2-0 against Costa Rica to put them in a commanding position to qualify.

Serbia suffered a blow and lost their last game to Switzerland 2-0 to leave themselves in a tough position to progress into the next stage of the competition.

According to The Telegraph, Brazil will be without Douglas Costa (hamstring) who impressed when coming on against Costa Rica.

Danilo (thigh), is also out as per the report and Serbia have no injury concerns.

João Miranda is Brazil’s captain vs Serbia and Roberto Firmino is left out of the starting XI again – despite making a positive impact as a sub in their last game.

Willian, Neymar and Gabriel Jesus start upfront again.

Serbia vs Brazil starting lineup

Serbia XI

Stojkovic; Rukavina, Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Kolarov; Matic, Milinkovic-Savic; Tadic, Kostoc, Ljajic; Mitrovic.

Brazil XI

Allisson, Fagner, Silva, Miranda, Marcelo, Casemiro, Coutinho, Willian, Neymar, Jesus, Paulinho.

Serbia squad

Goalkeepers: Vladimir Stojkovic (Partizan Belgrade), Predrag Rajkovic (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Marko Dmitrovic (Eibar).

Defenders: Aleksandar Kolarov (AS Roma), Branislav Ivanovic (Zenit St. Petersburg), Dusko Tosic (Guangzhou R&F), Antonio Rukavina (Villarreal), Milos Veljkovic (Werder Bremen), Milan Rodic (Red Star Belgrade), Uros Spajic (Krasnodar), Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina).

Midfielders: Nemanja Matic (Manchester United), Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio), Marko Grujic (Liverpool), Adem Ljajic (Torino), Dusan Tadic (Southampton), Filip Kostic (Hamburg SV), Andrija Zivkovic (Benfica), Nemanja Radonjic (Red Star Belgrade).

Strikers: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United), Aleksandar Prijovic (PAOK Salonika), Luka Jovic (Benfica).

Brazil World Cup squad:

Alisson, Ederson, Cassio; Marcelo, Danilo, Filipe Luis, Fagner, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Pedro Geromel; Willian, Fernandinho, Paulinho, Casemiro, Philippe Coutinho, Renato Augusto, Fred; Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino, Douglas Costa, Taison.