Chelsea and Spurs are set to be rivalled by West Ham in the race to bring Porto and Mali striker Moussa Marega to the Premier League this summer.

Portuguese outlet ZeroZero are re-reporting that, as translated and re-reported by 101GreatGoals, that West Ham, as well as their London rival Chelsea and Spurs, are all keen on brining the forward to England, this summer.

The news outlet are also stating that the player’s current deal contains a release clause of £35M (€40M), a price that seems fair given the player’s goalscoring exploits for Porto this season.

Mali international Mariga truly came into his own this season for Portuguese giants Porto, with the 27-year-old impressing a whole host of fans with his displays.

The forward managed to clock up 23 goals and eight assists in 40 appearances in all competitions as he helped Porto beat fierce rivals Benfica to the Portuguese Premier League title.

Should Chelsea and Spurs be serious about signing Marega, it seems as if they are going to have to fend off serious competition from fellow London side West Ham if they are to get a deal for the player over the line.