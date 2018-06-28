Chelsea and Spain forward Alvaro Morata is eager to seal a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer, with the Blues wanting £70M if they are to let the Spaniard go.

The Sun are stating that, as re-reported from Italian journalist David Amoyal, that the former Real Madrid forward is keen to leave the former Premier League champions this summer, and that the club will ask for £70M if they are to see him leave.

The news outlet are also stating that the player’s representatives are to meet with Antonio Conte’s side to talk about the player’s future with the club, something that if it were to go negatively, could see the player leave the Premier League side this summer.

Morata has been somewhat of a flop since his move from Real Madrid to the Blues last summer, with the Spaniard constantly failing to impress fans with his performances.

The former Los Blancos ace only managed to clock up a total of 15 goals and six assists in 48 appearances, a shocking record for a player of the Spanish international’s supreme quality.

If Chelsea are to let Morata leave the club this summer, it’ll be interesting to see if any club is willing to pay the somewhat risky £70M that the Blues are asking for for the striker’s signature.