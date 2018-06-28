Chelsea have reportedly made significant progress on their transfer pursuit of Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, according to sources in Italy.

The Blues could do with strengthening at the back this summer and Rugani’s name has come up a lot recently as one of their rumoured top targets for that area of the pitch.

Despite not always being a regular starter at Juventus, the Italy international looks a top prospect who, at the age of 23, should only continue to improve.

The latest is that Chelsea are getting closer to completing a deal after improving their bid to £35million in the last few days, according to Corriere dello Sport, as translated by the Metro.

The report adds that Chelsea and Juve are just finalising the details of the move now as the club look likely to land an exciting purchase in defence.

With Gary Cahill and David Luiz both off form for so much of last season as CFC finished outside the top four, some new blood at the back seems badly needed.

Rugani looks to have what it takes to continue his development in the Premier League and become one of Europe’s top centre-backs.