Double deal: Arsenal to seal €20m signing, plus agreement close for key figure

Unai Emery will be busy stamping his mark on his Arsenal squad this summer, and it’s reported that he could be nearing his third signing.

As per BBC Sport, the Gunners have already wrapped up a deal sign Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free, while Bernd Leno has also joined the Premier League giants, as noted by Sky Sports.

SEE MORE: Unai Emery eyeing next Arsenal signing, Spaniard to bolster key area with £15m ace

In turn, it appears as though the Spanish tactician is moulding this side into one that is capable of playing his preferred style of football, while adding substance to ensure that they can compete with their rivals in the Premier League to get back to the Champions League.

However, it doesn’t appear as though the wait for another signing is far off, as The Guardian claim that a €20m fee has been agreed to sign Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Given Arsenal conceded 51 goals in 38 league games last season, the worst defensive record of the top seven sides in the table, strengthening the backline to plug the gaps will have been a priority for Emery, and that is shown in the signings of Lichtsteiner and possibly Sokratis now.

The 31-year-old would also bring plenty of experience and defensive solidity to the table, enjoying successful stints with Dortmund and AC Milan previously, winning a Serie A title with the latter in 2011.

With that in mind, he could be a key addition to help transform Arsenal into a more organised and defensively sound unit, complimenting the world-class options they have in attack including the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph claim that not only are Arsenal also close to the £26m signing of midfielder Lucas Torreira to add much-needed steeliness in that department, but they’re also set to take care of some in-house business too by agreeing on a contract renewal with Aaron Ramsey.

It comes after reports suggesting that Emery sees the Welshman as a key figure in his plans, as per Sky Sports, and so he’ll undoubtedly be delighted if a new agreement is reached to ensure Ramsey is settled and ready to become a leader of this Arsenal side.