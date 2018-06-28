England lost 1-0 to Belgium tonight to ensure they finish second in their group and play Colombia in the first knockout round.

A superb goal from Adnan Januzaj settled the contest, with both teams rotating and resting star names for what was clearly seen as something of a dead rubber.

While it would have been nice to see more from England, are fans justified in feeling so disappointed?

It’s England, so that’s the only way we know – here’s a round-up of the good, the bad, and the weird tonight…

The good

Well, Januzaj may have been a bit rubbish for Manchester United and Sunderland, but this was a sublime strike to light up an otherwise dull game.

Dancing through the defence and then firing in a perfect left-footed finish, Januzaj looked like Lionel Messi for a brief moment in time here…

GOAL! Januzaj gives @BelRedDevils the lead with a fantastic curling finish! pic.twitter.com/r2yIOomuwt — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 28, 2018

No wonder some United fans are now calling for the club to bring him back – he surely can’t be any worse than Alexis Sanchez?

The bad

The bad feeling coming out from that result has to be the worst thing of all.

Going into this match full of confidence after two wins against Tunisia and Panama, England fans are now left dreading coming up against a Colombia side that aren’t even that special.

Fans are convinced failing to win this game and win the group will now come back to haunt the Three Lions, and wouldn’t that just be typical…

England are going to lose to Colombia. #FIFAWorldCup2018 — Abhishek (@Abhi4596) June 28, 2018

we are on the better side of the draw but knowing England we will lose to Colombia anyway. — Tom Roberts (@TomRoberts5) June 28, 2018

this is the bit where we lose to colombia isn't it — matthew (@matt_tsed) June 28, 2018

England will lose to Colombia. #ENGBEL — Andrew Reading (@RealRedders) June 28, 2018

The weird

How did this happen?? Moment of the tournament from Michy Batshuayi!