Every four years, the “Fédération Internationale de Football Association” (the International Federation of Association Football) with its headquarters in Zürich, Switzerland (hence its name) ignites a massive football wildfire by organizing the Olympics of the football world, the FIFA World Cup.

The event is organized in the summer every four years (this is one of the reasons why we can draw a parallel between it and the Olympics) and gathers the best national teams from all over the world into the host country decided years ahead.

This year, Russia is the lucky (?) country to host the games. With the world burning in the highest football fever every four years, companies of all kinds from Android mobile casinos to sportswear makers and everything in between jump the bandwagon, pouring out products, sales, and ads related to football.

And while some of them can be flagrant, there are some that are creative, funny, and memorable, like the ones below.

Durex (Romania)

Romania is a country with an unquenchable love for football – even if its own teams are hardly up to the challenge of delivering it. Its national team hasn’t qualified for the FIFA World Cup since 1998 (reaching the Round of 16 back then) but this doesn’t stop its numerous football fans from consuming the quality entertainment offered by the sport every four years. And this is what Durex seems to be counting on with its brand new ad campaign called “Stadium of Love” where those buying its products can submit the number of their receipts and enter a prize draw.

Budweiser

Beer and football go together like soccer shoes and knee socks – and when you add a bit of technology to the mix, the result can be amazing. This is the recipe Budweiser has used to cook up its ad campaign for the World Cup: the provider of the Official Beer of the event has “lit up the world” for its ad featuring drones carrying bottles of beer from its St. Louis brewery to football-loving fans around the world.

Stars Group

Last but not least, let us mention the Stars Group, one of the biggest online gambling groups in the world, owners of the PokerStars brand (among others). To promote its sports betting brand Bet Stars, the company has launched the £100 Million Stars Challenge, a free-to-enter competition where the participants have to correctly predict the outcome of all the 64 World Cup games to win a massive cash prize. But the competition is not the only thing they launched – in the ad campaign video below, they also launched former international cricketer and current broadcaster and TV panelist Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff into space.