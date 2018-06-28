Liverpool look to have been given some hope of sealing the transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder following a recent bid for the player.

Mundo Deportivo claim the Reds have offered a staggering £158million for the Spain international, who has become regarded as one of the most exciting young players in Europe despite not always being a regular starter at the Bernabeu.

Asensio would undoubtedly be an exciting purchase for Liverpool, and Don Balon claim his entourage have made it clear to Madrid that he’d be ready to consider his future if they succeed in signing a big-name attacker like Neymar this summer.

Liverpool will now hope Real do end up upsetting their talented young forward, who is also attracting interest from Chelsea, according to Don Balon’s report.

Still, Jurgen Klopp looks in particular need of a new attacking midfield signing after losing Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January.

The Brazil international was not hugely missed in the second half of last season thanks to the stunning form of Mohamed Salah in particular, but there’s no doubt LFC could do with more depth in that area of the pitch over the course of a long and gruelling season.