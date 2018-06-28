Barcelona are reportedly keen to seal the transfer of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus as a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

The Uruguay international has been one of the best players in the world in recent years, but suffered a slight dip in form in the season just gone.

MORE: Double swoop: Barcelona expect imminent decision from €35m star, eye €25m+ Arsenal, Chelsea target

Barca could perhaps do with freshening things up a bit and Jesus is one of the most exciting prospects in the game after a superb star to life at City.

The 21-year-old has an impressive record of 24 goals in 53 games for Pep Guardiola’s side, and Don Balon claim Barcelona are considering him as an option to improve their squad this summer.

The Spanish outlet suggests City will not make it easy for anyone to prise away their promising starlet, but it adds that PSV and Mexico forward Hirving Lozano could also be a top target this summer.

It seems clear Barcelona need to improve on their squad of last season, as they arguably need to do far more in the Champions League purely because of the success of rivals Real Madrid in the competition in the last few seasons.

The Catalan giants may have won La Liga, but were knocked out by Roma in humiliating style in the quarter-finals and have not been enough of a force in the competition since they last won it in 2014/15.