Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly has sent supportive text messages to his goalkeeper David de Gea after his tough start at the World Cup.

With De Gea potentially facing being dropped by Spain boss Fernando Hierro for the Russia game, Mourinho has been in touch with the player to offer him his support, according to the Metro.

It’s clear to everyone that De Gea has not looked himself at the World Cup so far, despite arriving at the tournament on the back of another superb season for his club.

The 27-year-old made a dreadful error to spill a Cristiano Ronaldo shot in Spain’s first game, and the Metro report that Hierro could be tempted to replace him with Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Mourinho, however, seems keen to take care of his players and the report states he’s contacted him in a bid to restore his confidence.

The Portuguese tactician will certainly want De Gea back to his best and confident again by the time United’s new season gets underway.

The former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper has arguably been the Red Devils’ most important player for much of the last five years now, so they can’t afford for him to go through a bad spell.