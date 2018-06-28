Real Madrid are reportedly considering making their move to seal the transfer of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner in the coming days.

The Germany international is now heading home from the World Cup after a shock early exit for Joachim Low’s side from their group.

Werner was not able to make much of an impact in Russia after a fine season at club level that has seen him linked with a number of top clubs in recent times.

The latest from Don Balon is that Real Madrid now plan to step up their interest as they look at the 22-year-old as an alternative to other targets like Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski.

Werner certainly looks set to become one of the finest strikers in Europe before too long after netting 42 goals in all competitions in the last two seasons.

With Karim Benzema off form last season, a new centre-forward seems a sensible priority for Real to pursue, and they could certainly do far worse than land the young German.

The Spanish giants will now hope a deal can be wrapped up soon as the player should be available for transfer talks due to not taking any further part in the World Cup.