Real Madrid are reportedly set to reignite their interest in Spain and AC Milan star Suso, after the club were excluded from European competition for a year by UEFA for breaching FFP rules.

Don Balon are stating that the Spanish giants ended their interest in the player some time ago, and that now Milan have suffered their fate with UEFA by breaking FFP rules as per Sky Sports, Los Blancos are eyeing up a swoop for the midfielder once again.

CalcioMercato have reported in the past that former Liverpool star Suso has a release clause totalling €40M, a price that’ll be a bargain for a player of the Spaniard’s quality.

Since moving to the San Siro from Jurgen Klopp’s side in the summer of 2014, the Spanish international has managed to widely impress a number of Rossoneri fans with his performances.

The 24-year-old has scored 15 and assisted 26 in a total of 95 games for the Italian giants, an impressive return considering the midfielder is often deployed out-wide.

This season was Suso’s best yet in a Milan shirt, as the player managed to bag eight goals and 12 assists in all competitions.

Should Real be serious about Suso, they may want to hurry their swoop for him, as there won’t be many better players out there better than him for his price.