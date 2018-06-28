Real Madrid reportedly look closer to completing the transfer of Roma goalkeeper Alisson on the same day that Chelsea were strongly linked with him.

The Brazil international, currently at the World Cup in Russia, has become regarded as one of the finest players in the world in his position after some stunning performances with Roma in Serie A.

MORE: Chelsea request transfer of £70million Arsenal target to replace Eden Hazard

Alisson’s form also helped the Italian giants reach the Champions League semi-finals last season, and there seems no doubt he could be a big upgrade on Keylor Navas in goal for Madrid.

Chelsea could perhaps also do with a new ‘keeper, however, as Thibaut Courtois heads into the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge, with the Express citing a report from the paper edition of Marca today that the Blues were the front-runners for Alisson.

In a conflicting report, however, Don Balon cite Spanish TV show El Chiringuito as stating Roma are looking for a replacement for Alisson as he nears a move to the Bernabeu for just £53million – below the club’s initial asking price of £61m.

The report also states that Madrid president Florentino Perez has stepped up his pursuit of the 25-year-old and wants things finalised before the end of the World Cup.

If true, this would be a fine signing for Real and a blow for Chelsea as they surely need a plan in place to deal with the worrying Courtois situation.

The Belgium international is one of the finest shot-stoppers in the world as well, and Alisson would have been an ideal replacement for him in west London.