‘Sell Sanchez, bring Januzaj back’ – Some Man Utd fans call for club to re-sign Belgian after wonder goal against England

Adnan Januzaj scored a sensational goal for Belgium against England in their final World Cup 2018 game and some Manchester Utd fans have called for the club to re-sign the former starlet at the expense of Alexis Sanchez.

As per The Express, Januzaj was sold to Real Sociedad for £8.5m by manager Jose Mourinho, after failing to establish himself in the Old Trafford set-up after breaking through under former Manchester United boss David Moyes.

After Louis van Gaal took over from the Scotsman, the youngster then had loan spells with Borussia Dortmund and then with Moyes’ Sunderland.

Jose Mourinho then decided to sell the 23-year-old to La Liga last summer, opting to use Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Alexis Sanchez from the flanks.

However, in the England vs Belgium game he reminded the football world his undoubted potential with a beautiful solo goal after some great skill.

Januzaj shimmied the ball from the right-wing onto his left foot, before curling the ball into the top corner.

It was a brilliant strike and a section of Man Utd couldn’t help but make their feelings known on Twitter…

Sell sanchez bring januzaj back — JB ??????????? (@JoshBell_JB) June 28, 2018

Januzaj would be our best player if we had him now. He’s 10x the player Alexis Sanchez is. — MARCOS ROJO FAN ?? (@Oli_Row) June 28, 2018

buy that januzaj bloke and put him on the right, play tony martial on the left and bench that fraud alexis sanchez — Will ? (@carrotbanter) June 28, 2018

Januzaj is still shit!! Loses the ball more than Sanchez and that’s bad enough — Steven M (@Stmorgan27) June 28, 2018