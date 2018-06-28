The Unai Emery era at Arsenal is well underway as the Spanish tactician continues to stamp his mark on the squad inherited from Arsene Wenger.

As per BBC Sport, the Gunners have wrapped up a deal sign Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free to add experience and quality in defence, while Bernd Leno has also joined the Premier League giants, as noted by Sky Sports, to offer a long-term replacement for veteran Petr Cech.

However, after missing out on Champions League football for the second consecutive campaign, Emery knows that he has a difficult task ahead of him to improve Arsenal and to bring them closer to their rivals.

In turn, transfer speculation continues to suggest that he will bolster the squad further, with The Mirror noting that the north London outfit are close to landing Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira in a £26.4m deal.

Also according to The Mirror though, the Uruguayan international might not be the only midfield reinforcement to arrive at Arsenal as it’s claimed that Emery is also keen on Porto ace Hector Herrera who could command a £15m price-tag.

It’s no coincidence that both players would add combativeness and a steeliness in midfield, something that has arguably been lacking at Arsenal for some time and so on the basis of these reports, it would suggest that Emery has identified that weakness and wants to address it.

Time will tell if he brings in both targets or has to settle for just one, but as noted below, Jack Wilshere has already confirmed that he will be leaving Arsenal this summer and so that leaves Emery with one less option at his disposal.

Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey will likely play key roles next season, but for a club looking to compete on various fronts and win major honours, that surely won’t be enough quality and depth.