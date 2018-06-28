Video: Adnan Januzaj scores beautiful solo goal to make it Belgium 1-0 England

Adnan Januzaj has come back to haunt English football fans with a superb goal for Belgium in tonight’s World Cup game.
The 23-year-old Real Sociedad winger, formerly of Manchester United, was once regarded as an exciting young talent, but failed to live up to his potential at Old Trafford.
Still, he’s reminded everyone what a talent he is tonight with a sublime solo goal after some great skill.
He then curls the ball home like Lionel Messi, cutting in from the right flank onto his stronger left foot…
GOAL! Januzaj gives @BelRedDevils the lead with a fantastic curling finish! pic.twitter.com/r2yIOomuwt
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 28, 2018
