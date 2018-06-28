When are the World Cup 2018 last 16 fixtures and what TV channels are they on?

England face Columbia in the last 16 after they finished runners-up in Group G and this will be a tricky proposition given the array of attacking talent they have at their disposal.

The Three Lions lost 1-0 to Belgium courtesy of a sensational strike from former Manchester United starlet, Adnan Januzaj.

The Real Sociedad man shimmied the ball from the right-wing onto his left foot, before curling the ball into the top corner.

A win for Roberto Martinez’s men ensures that they will face Japan after they finished they runners-up in Group H – because they had a superior fair play record over Senegal – who finished with identical points, goal difference and goals scored to the Blue Samurai.

However, Gareth Southgate’s men have avoided the half of the draw that has the likes of Brazil, France, Argentina, Portugal and Uruguay.

Below is a list of all the World Cup 2018 last-16 fixtures and the dates and TV channels they are on.

When are the World Cup 2018 last 16 fixtures?

Match Day Date KO Team/Group Channel

Saturday, June 30 (7pm): Match 1 – Uruguay v Portugal ITV

Saturday, June 30 (3pm): Match 2 – France v Argentina ITV

Sunday, July 1 (3pm): Match 3 – Spain v Russia BBC

Sunday, July 1 (7pm): Match 4 – Croatia v Denmark ITV

Monday, July 2 (3pm): Match 5 – Brazil v Mexico BBC

Monday, July 2 (7pm): Match 6 – Belgium v Japan BBC

Tuesday, July 3 (3pm): Match 7 – Sweden v Switzerland ITV

Tuesday, July 3 (7pm): Match 8 – Colombia v England ITV