World Cup 2018 last-16: France vs Argentina Live Stream and TV Channel Info, Match Preview, Squads and Kick-Off Time

The World Cup last-16 is almost upon us and after some dramatic and eventful group stage encounters, we will be treated to a heavyweight clash between France and Argentina.

Argentina qualified in dramatic style courtesy of a late goal against Nigeria from an unlikely source in Manchester United defender, Marcos Rojo.

With the game tied at 1-1, it looked like the Argentines would be going out, however, Rojo’s 86th cool side-footed strike meant that Argentina qualified as runners up, behind Croatia.

As for France, they qualified top of their group, with two wins and a goalless draw against Denmark – which didn’t please spectactors as both teams were jeered at the final whistle.

The French are amongst the tournament favourites – however there is a feeling that they still have yet to find their best form yet.

Lionel Messi produced a moment of brilliance in the Nigeria game with a sublime touch and finish for Argentina’s opening goal – so France’s defence will have to be alert on Saturday.

When is France vs Argentina and what time is kick-off?

The game will be held on Saturday, June 30 and kick-off will be at 3pm at the Rostov Arena.

France vs Argentina Live Stream and TV Channel

You can catch all the action live on BBC1 and BBC1HD.

The match can be caught on BBC iPlayer, for license payers.

Coverage of the game will start at 2.30pm.

France vs Argentina odds

France: 7/5

Draw (after 90 mins): 21/10

Argentina: 5/2

France World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Alphonse Areola.

Defenders: Djibril Sidibe, Benjamin Pavard, Adil Rami, Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti, Presnel Kimpembe, Benjamin Mendy, Lucas Hernandez.

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Blaise Matuidi, Corentin Tolisso, N’Golo Kante, Steven Nzonzi.

Forwards: Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, Florian Thauvin, Thomas Lemar, Nabil Fekir.

Argentina World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Willy Caballero (Chelsea), Franco Armani (River Plate), Nahuel Guzman (Tigres UANL)

Defenders: Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla), Federico Fazio (Roma), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Nicolas Taglafico (Ajax), Javier Mascherano (Hebei Fortune), Marcos Acuna (Sporting Lisbon), Cristian Ansaldi (Torino).

Midfielders: Ever Banega (Sevilla), Lucas Biglia (AC Milan), Angel Di Maria, Giovani Lo Celso (both Paris St-Germain), Enzo Perez (River Plate), Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors), Maximiliano Meza (Independiente), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala (both Juventus), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City).