England face Belgium tonight in the World Cup 2018 clash that will decide who finishes top of the Group G.

The Three Lions have been impressive in the tournament so far and they dismantled Panama 6-1 in their last game, however, they will face a significantly harder test against Roberto Martinez’s side.

READ MORE: ‘That goal was better than any of Ronaldo’s goals’ – Fans react to Lionel Messi’s sublime touch for his goal

Gareth Southgate’s men achieved their largest victory in tournament football with Harry Kane grabbing hat-trick and currently leads the race for the Golden Boot.

Belgium also put in a wonderful performance against Tunisia by winning 5-2, with Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard starring once again.

However, Martinez has confirmed that the Man United forward will not make an appearance with his fitness a doubt all week after picking up a ligament strain on Saturday as per Bleacher Report

Furthermore, as per The Telegraph, there are a number of players a yellow card away from being suspended for the first knockout game.

Therefore, Kevin De Bruyne, Thomas Meunier and Jan Vertonghen could be rested for the Red Devils and as for England, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Kyle Walker could also be left out of the starting XI for similar reasons.

According to BBC Sport, Dele Alli returned to training on Wednesday but may not play.

Marcus Rashford and Gary Cahill are pushing for starting places and Eric Dier will start, as per the report.

When is England vs Belgium and what time is kick-off?

The game will be on Thursday, June 28, 2018 at 7pm (BST) at Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad.

What channel is England vs Belgium on today?

England vs Belgium will be shown live on ITV and ITV HD from 6:15pm on Thursday, June 28.

Kick-off from the Kaliningrad Stadium is at 7pm.

Highlights will also be shown at 10:30pm later that night on BBC Two.

England vs Belgium odds

England – 7/4

Draw – 2/1

Belgium – 21/10

England World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gary Cahill, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Danny Rose, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ashley Young

Midfielders: Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Jordan Henderson, Fabian Delph, Jesse Lingard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Forwards: Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Danny Welbeck, Jamie Vardy

Belgium World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels, Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet.

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Vincent Kompany, Thomas Meunier, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen.

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco, Kevin de Bruyne, Mousa Dembele, Leander Dendoncker, Marouane Fellaini, Eden Hazard, Thorgan Hazard, Adnan Januzaj, Dries Mertens, Youri Tielemans, Axel Witsel.

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi, Nacer Chadli, Romelu Lukaku.