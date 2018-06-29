£132M-rated Liverpool target prefers Chelsea transfer over Reds switch

Liverpool target Marco Asensio reportedly prefers a move to Chelsea over a move to Jurgen Klopp’s side this summer.

Diario Gol are stating that both the Blues and the Reds are targeting the Spanish international, and that due to the Spanish players at Stamford Bridge, the midfielder would favour a move to Chelsea over one to Liverpool.

Don Balon have reported in the past that Real Madrid are willing to part ways with the Spanish international for a fee of £132M (€150M) implying that this is what they rate him at, a price that seems a bit steep for a player of his quality.

Despite being just 22 years old, Asensio has already managed to convince a few Los Blancos fans that he is deserving of a starting place at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spanish international, who is currently with the Spain squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia this summer, has already managed to make a total of 91 appearances for Julen Lopetegui’s side, scoring 21 and assisting 10 in the process.

If both Chelsea and Liverpool are serious about Asensio, it seems either side will have to fork out a large chunk of cash in order to bring the midfielder to the Premier League this summer.