Given Man Utd are coming off the back of a campaign in which they boasted the second-best defensive record in the Premier League, defensive reinforcements don’t seem to be needed.

The Red Devils conceded just 28 goals in 38 league games, just one more than champions Man City, although they scored 38 less goals which would suggest that’s where the problem lies.

However, as noted by The Sun, they have been linked with a swoop for Inter defender Milan Skrinar. While they fell short of his reported £70m valuation with a £57m bid, Jose Mourinho has seemingly now suffered another blow after the Slovakian international addressed his future himself.

“I am very happy with the way we [Inter] finished off the season,” he is quoted in the report as telling Radio Express. “I don’t know about any offers, but I want to stay at Inter.

“I am very happy with the way they were genuinely interested in me.”

The 23-year-old was very impressive last season, featuring 40 times for Luciano Spalletti’s side as he played a key role in their qualification for the Champions League next season.

After proving that he’s capable of making the step up following his move from Sampdoria, Inter will hope that he continues to improve and develop alongside the experienced Miranda to offer them a solid foundation on which to build, and so his comments on his future will undoubtedly be music to the ears of the hierarchy.

As for Man Utd, with a 19-point gap in the Premier League title race last season and having ended the campaign empty-handed after their defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup final, Mourinho will seemingly need to bolster his squad in order to bridge the gap and move his side closer to major honours.

Skriniar though, doesn’t seem likely to be one of his solutions based on his comments above.