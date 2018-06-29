Arsenal star targeted by La Liga side, tipped to launch summer swoop

Unai Emery has been busy stamping his mark on his Arsenal squad so far this summer, but he could reportedly face an important decision on the future of Nacho Monreal.

As per BBC Sport, the Gunners have already wrapped up a deal sign Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free, while Bernd Leno has also joined the Premier League giants, as noted by Sky Sports.

It’s all part of Emery’s push to improve the squad he inherited from Arsene Wenger after being appointed as his successor last month, with Arsenal in desperate need of improvement after missing out on the Champions League for a second consecutive season last year.

However, losing one of their key individuals over the past two years doesn’t seem like the most helpful of scenarios, but that is one they face according to Football.London, with Real Sociedad linked with a swoop for Monreal ahead of his contract expiring next summer.

On one hand, it could be argued that if Monreal, 32, isn’t going to sign a new contract next summer, then perhaps Arsenal are better off getting what they can for the stalwart now.

In contrast, with Sead Kolasinac proving to be injury prone last season, selling Monreal could leave Emery with another gap to fill. In turn, the Spanish tactician may be well advised to avoid creating a fresh transfer headache for himself as he may well have to then find a replacement rather than focus on other areas of the squad.

Monreal made 38 appearances in all competitions last season, chipping in with six goals and two assists too. Capable of playing in the middle as well as at left-back, it could be a sensible decision from Emery to keep him at his disposal next season.

Nevertheless, with the report noting Sociedad’s interest, it remains to be seen if that is what Arsenal’s new boss decides to do.