Barcelona are willing to let Colombian defender Yerry Mina leave the club this summer, with Italian giants Napoli reportedly interested in taking him off the Blaugrana’s hands.

Don Balon are stating that the Spanish giants are keen to see the Colombian international depart the Nou Camp this summer, and that Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti wants to bring in a centre back in preparation for Kalidou Kouliably leaving the club.

The news outlet are also saying that the player himself wants to remain with Ernesto Valverde’s side, something that means this one could be one to keep an eye out for during the long summer window ahead of us.

Despite struggling to make an impact for Barcelona during his brief time with the club so far, Mina has still managed to make a formidable impression for Colombia during the World Cup in Russia.

The 23-year-old scored one of three goals in his side’s comfortable win over Poland, with the Blaugrana star also bagging the winner against Senegal to guide his national side into the next round of the tournament, where they’re set to take on England.

Since his move to the Nou Camp from Palmieras in January 2018, the Colombian has only made six appearances for Barca, with one of these being the hectic 5-4 loss they suffered to Levante late on in the season.

If Barcelona are serious about getting Mina out of the club, Napoli may be the perfect place for the player to develop into the centre back he’s able to.