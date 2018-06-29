Barcelona are yet to make a signing so far this summer transfer window, something that we’re sure Blaugrana fans aren’t best pleased with, however the club could change their fans’ views should they manage to snag these two signings.

With the club yet to get a single deal over the line for any player this summer, Barcelona’s squad is looking similar to what it was last season minus the brilliance and reliability of Andres Iniesta.

The club had a successful campaign last season in Ernesto Valverde’s first year in charge, as the Spanish giants secured both the Copa Del Rey and La Liga title rather convincingly.

Despite this success, the club still disappointed fans with their failures in the Champions League, as the Spanish side threw away a 4-1 lead as they went out on away goals to Italian side Roma.

It’s fair to say Barca definitely splashed out last season, as the club signed players such as Paulinho, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho, however most fans will be calling for the club to spend even more this summer to boost the squad’s overall quality and depth.

We’ve picked out two targets who, if Barcelona do end up signing, will greatly improve the club’s chances of securing their sixth European Cup next season, and making up for their shortcomings this season.

Miralem Pjanic – €100M

Don Balon claim that Barca are keen on bringing in Bosnian international Pjanic from Juventus, a player who could go a long way to helping the club fill the void left by Andres Iniesta.

The Juventus superstar is set to cost around €100M as per the aforementioned news outlet, a price that’ll seem like pennies should Pjanic be able to suitably replace Iniesta.

The signing would also give the club a big boost in quality and depth in midfield, something that was obviously needed last season, as players such as Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets often looked fatigued during the tail end of matches at the back end of the season.