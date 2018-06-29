Barcelona have been dealt some bad news, with the club learning that Miralem Pjanic is to cost them €100M instead of €80M following their interest being shown in the midfielder.

Don Balon are stating that Italian giants Juventus now want €100M for the Bosnian international, which is €20M more than the original €80M they asked for.

The news outlet are also stating that Lionel Messi is urging the club to get a deal for the Juve star over the line, with the player believing that Pjanic would be an ideal player to bolster the club’s midfield options for next season.

With Barcelona set to be without club legend Andres Iniesta next season, it seems as if the club are set to have to dip into the transfer market to find a suitable replacement for the Spaniard, and it seems they may have found their man in Pjanic.

The former Roma maestro has been fantastic for the Old Lady since his move to the club from Roma in the summer of 2016, with the player often pulling the strings for the Italian giants time and time again whenever he’s on the pitch.

If Barca are serious about replacing Iniesta, then listening to Messi and moving for Pjanic may be an option they should explore this summer.