Chelsea officially contact €63m South American superstar who would love to play in the Premier League

Reports from Europe have indicated that Chelsea have made official contact with a huge star.

MORE: £132M-rated Liverpool target prefers Chelsea transfer over Reds switch

Chelsea have reportedly made contact with Juventus and Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain with a view to bringing him to Stamford Bridge next season.

Higuain is currently in Russia on international duty for Argentina in the World Cup with the South American giants narrowly beating Nigeria 2-1 this week to find a place in the knockout stages of the tournament.

CalcioMercato have reported today that Chelsea have made official contact with Higuain’s representatives. The report states that while Chelsea have made an offer in the region of €50m, it is likely to be short of the asking price that Serie A champions Juventus are looking for.

Italian news outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport reported recently that the Chelsea target has an asking price above his head in the region of €63m, which is perhaps a modest fee given the striker’s pedigree.

The Metro reported earlier this month that Higuain believes it would be ‘a dream’ to play in the Premier League which could suggest that if Chelsea and Juve can agree a price for the striker, little will prevent the deal from coming to fruition.

Huguain is likely to replace Alvaro Morata after a disporting season for the Spaniard in which he registered just eleven goals in the Premier League in his debut season in England.