Manchester United have announced that Belgian international Marouane Fellaini has signed a new deal with the Red Devils which is set to see the player stay at Old Trafford until at least 2020.

As confirmed by the club’s official website, the former Everton midfielder has penned a new deal with Jose Mourinho’s side for a further two years, with there also being an option to give the player a further year in the deal.

This shouldn’t really come as a surprise to United fans, as boss Mourinho has often turned to Fellaini when his side are struggling to break teams down, something we can all look forward to him doing for at least the next couple of years following this deal being agreed.

Fellaini has been somewhat impressive for the Red Devils since his move from Everton in the summer of 2013, with the Belgian star often coming up trumps when relied upon by his teammates.

The 30-year-old has bagged 20 goals and 10 assists in 156 appearances for the former Premier League champions, a record that should be deemed decent considering the player doesn’t often start games.

Following this news, it’ll be interesting to see the role Fellaini plays for the Red Devils in the coming years under Jose Mourinho.