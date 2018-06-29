“Jose must go” – Some Man United fans tweet for club to sack Mourinho after Red Devils announce new deal for star

Posted by
Man United have announced that Marouane Fellaini has signed a new deal with the Red Devils today, news that has not gone down well with their fans at all.

As per the club’s official website, the Belgian international has signed a new deal with the club, keeping him there until at least the year 2020.

MORE: Done Deal: Manchester United star pens new two-year deal at Old Trafford, one-year extension option included in contract

Fellaini has often been seen as a favourite of United manager Jose Mourinho during the Portuguese coach’s time at Old Trafford, however this has not stopped fans from taking a disliking to the Belgium these past few years.

Following the club’s announcement on Twitter, fans took to the social media site to call for the club to get rid of Mourinho, with some clearly furious about the decision to extend Fellaini’s stay at the club.

Here are a few tweets from fans calling for the former Chelsea boss to be sacked following the club’s decision to award Fellaini with a new contract.

